Cleanliness arrangements for Eid reviewed

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahir Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review arrangements for cleanliness during Eid-ul-Fitr. Deputy Commissioner said all resources should be utilized to provide sanitation facilities to citizens on Eid.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Manager Operations Muhammad Imtiazullah, Assistant Manager Operations Aamir Ismail, and Assistant Manager Workshop Muhammad Waqas were also present in the meeting.

CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar said that the operation has been started to keep the city clean during Eid. He said that all staff holidays have been cancelled and new containers have been placed for the citizens during the Eid holidays and colour bins have also been installed in public places.