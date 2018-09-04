Cleanliness is not a professional work that we are forced to do it. It is good habit to clean the environment and live a healthy life. Cleanliness is very good for our health such as, personal cleanliness, surrounding cleanliness, environment cleanliness and also clean work place like in schools, colleges and offices. We should clean our environment because this is beneficial for us and our children as well. This saves us from the diseases and provides opportunity to live a healthy life. It is very simple to include cleanliness in our daily exercise. We should never compromise on cleanliness because it is as compulsory as food and water for us. It should be practised from the childhood and each parent has its foremost duty to foster awareness about the cleanliness among the children. Cleanliness is the responsibility of each and every person living on this earth. In the school and colleges, students are given lots of projects and home works on the topic of various type of cleanliness. It is very important topic nowadays, as a huge population is affected from various diseases due to the lack of cleanliness. We should spread this message and aware the people about the cleanliness and save our environment and live a healthy life.

ABDUL WADOOD

Lahore

