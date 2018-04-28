Cleaning of Hub Canal underway: KW&SB

The cleaning of the Hub Canal which supply water to Karachi from Hub Dam is being carried out in line withthe Karachi Water and Board (KW&SB)’s various practical steps to improve the water supply to the metropolis.

Managing Director of Water Board, Khalid Mehmood Sheikh has directed the officials of KW&SB to take all possible steps to improve water supply to the city, said a statement on Friday.

The Water Board staff has also performed cleaning of Damloti Kundiyot at Karachi University and Kashmir Road which would help improve water supply to Lines Area, Channesar Goth, Cantonment area

and the adjacent areas while improvement will also be seen in the areas of districts West and Central, the statement added—APP

