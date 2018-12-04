Clean&green Pakistan campaign

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

An inaugural function to launch ‘clean and green Pakistan’ campaign in Abbottabad city was held at Main Bazar here on Tuesday. Besides, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Amir Afaq was chief guest of the ceremony arranged by Anjuman Ittehad e Shahriyan, District Nazim (DN) Abbottabad Sardar Saeed Anwar and other local bodies’ representatives, President of the Anjuman, Malik Sajjad Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Water and Sanitation Company, Noor Qasim, civil society activists and a large number of traders and journalists as well as common citizens attended the ceremony.

However, on this occasion all bazars of the city area were cleaned and furnished with natural flowers. Speaking at the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq vowed to make the campaign a success for restoring the natural beauty and ecological environment of Abbottabad.

