Cleaner, greener environment can be achieved through social responsibility

Staff Reporter

Haleeb Foods Limited (HFL) believes that a cleaner greener environment can be achieved only through the sustained demonstration of social responsibility.

As a part of corporate social responsibility (CSR), HFL has appealed to all marketers, advertising agencies, vendors and market players to donate all of their used billboard tarps to them rather than dispose them off.

Instead of ending up in a landfill, these tarps will be upcycled by HFL to create sheds, tents and overhead coverings for dairy farmers to comfortably conduct their businesses especially during times of bad weather, a spokesman of the Company, said. Billboard banners can last for 10 years or more.

Hence, this long reuse cycle reduces amount of waste created when a billboard is taken down as well as the waste generated by conventional tarp-manufacturing process.

Under its pilot program, HFL re-used the billboard skins from its Asli Milk Campaign and built sheds for dairy farmers over a total area of 4000 sq. ft. in Jhang and its vicinity. The extensive marketing campaign for Asli Milk entailed numerous billboard advertisements that were displayed across the country.

HFL created a whole new category called Value-For-Money Milk with its brand ‘Asli’ which is wholesome and pure quality milk that provides the public the absolute surety that they are getting the most affordable and 100% real milk for all their daily dairy needs.

