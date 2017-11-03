Clean village programme being launched in Punjab

Staff Reporter

Clean village programme is being launched to ensure cleanliness of rural areas at par with urban areas of Punjab.

Punjab Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Manshaullah Butt said this during his visit to Urban Sector Planning and Services Management Unit Shaheen Complex, here on Thursday.

He said that Punjab chief minister has declared cleanliness as a priority of the government and he wants to provide clean environment and equal facilities for the village population.

The minister said that the solid waste collection system will be launched in all 3,281 union councils of nine divisions of the province.

He said that 20,000 sanitary workers will collect the waste by using 4,400 waste containers and 400 trucks. He said that 46 dumping sites will be used for this purpose.

He said that 20,000 metric tonnes of solid waste is expected to be collected under this system. Meanwhile, Environment protection Department (EPD) has sealed 423 smoky industrial sites so far, in order to control smog from the province.

It was revealed in a meeting chaired by Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Begum Zakia Shahnawaz here on Thursday.

Various departments apprised the minister about the action taken, during the meeting.

The meeting was told that home department has got registered 111 FIRs and arrested 44 people involved in violation of environment laws.

“As many as 1055 vehicles have been impounded, 74 fitness certificates cancelled and issued challans to 11562”, a representative of Traffic Police said.

SPARCO and meteorological department also apprised the meeting about weather situation in coming days.

Secretary Environment Protection Saif Anjum directed the department concerned to register FIRs against the people who have spare building material.

On the occasion Begum Zakia Shahnawaz said that we are focusing on the whole province instead of giving priority to only provincial capital, and all the department should take measures to decrease smog.

She directed the departments to submit their reports regarding steps taken to control, on daily basis