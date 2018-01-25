Clean-up operation to be launched

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

An operational plan has been devised on the directions of SSP Shikarpur Umar Tufail in the Katcha areas of district Shikarpur comprising on three Phases for time line within 10 days, here on Wednesday. According to an official the objectives of operation is elimination of criminals, facilitators & patharidars involved in theft of buffalows, snatching, robberies and other sort of crimes while Police of three sub-divisions will participate in the operation.

However, in first phase anti-weapon drive will be initiated in a bid to improve law and order situation in case of violation strict action will be taken against violators in second operational phase achievement of goal to identify the target and massive operation be launched against outlaws as well as safe havens would completely be demolished.