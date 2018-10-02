Clean, green Punjab programme kicks off

Faisalabad

Clean & Green Punjab programme has kicked off in Rural Union Councils of the district. Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad inaugurated the programme here at Union Council 161 in Chak No.73-JB Jhapal. The DC lifted the solid waste/heaps of garbage from road and planted a sapling of tree in village. Director Local Govt. Shahid Khaqan, DDLG Ch. Abdul Hameed, ADLG Mehr Afzal and others alongwith residents of village were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that clean and green Punjab programme would be implemented in letter and spirit across the Rural Union Councils of the district and strict monitoring in this regard would be ensured. He said that all out resources would be utilized to make the programme a success. He informed that cleanliness of villages, tree plantation and anti-encroachment drive was part of the programme.—APP

