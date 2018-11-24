Clean & Green Punjab campaign in full swing

Rawalpindi

The twenty-days Clean and Green Punjab campaign of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Al-Barrak launched on Nov 5, is continued to make 10 Union Councils of the city as model localities. According to a spokesman of RWMC, teams of Rawalpindi West Management Company and Al-Barrak are successfully carrying out its operation to make different areas of 10 UCs neat, clean and green.

He said, an awareness campaign was also launched while waste bags and pamphlets were also distributed among the citizens and students in educational institutes, mosques, parks and markets to highlight importance of cleanliness.

Chairman RWMC, Rizwan Sher Dil and Managing Director of Albarak, Fateh Oant also visited different areas to check progress of the campaign and urged the citizens to play their role to make the campaign a success. Samplings are being planted in various areas to enhance greenery in the town, spokesman added.—APP

