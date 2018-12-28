Clean, Green Punjab campaign in full swing

Rawalpindi

The Clean & Green Punjab campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Al-Barak is in full swing and all out efforts are being made to make the city clean.

The teams of RWMC and Al-Barak carried out its operation in UC-42 – Committee Chowk and its adjoining areas where waste bags and pamphlets were distributed to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

The teams also informed the people about the RWMC Helpline 1139 where they can register their complain about the cleanliness issues. Managing Director RWMC, Rizwan Sher Dil also visited different areas to check progress of the campaign and urged the citizens to play their role to make the campaign a success.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp