Clean, Green Punjab campaign in full swing

Rawalpindi

Clean and Green Punjab campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is in full swing and all out efforts are being made to make it successful.

According to RWMC spokesman, the teams successfully carried out its operation in UC-20 including Chandani Chowk and its adjoining areas where waste bags and pamphlets were distributed to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

RWMC Managing Director, Rizwan Sher Dil also visited different areas to check progress of the campaign and urged the citizens to play their role to make the campaign a success.

On this occasion, he said the creating awareness among public about cleanliness is the main objective, adding, the samplings are also being planted in various areas to enhance greenery in the town, the spokesman added.—APP

