Clean, green program to provide pollution free atmosphere: Minister

Faisal Khawar Butt

Sialkot

Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq has said that the Clean and Green Pakistan Programme will change the destiny of the masses. He said that the government was making efforts to ensure the provision of pollution-free atmosphere to the people by ensuring the maximum tree-plantation at every level as per the revolutionary vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He stated this while addressing the participants of a special ceremony held at Govt. College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot here, after planting a tree in the GCWU lawns here Saturday. The minister urged the people to come forward and play their pivotal role in providing the pollution-free atmosphere to the people as it was a national obligation and noble cause.

On this occasion, Chairperson Sialkot District Council Hina Arshad Warraich also planted a sibling there at the GCWU lawns. Later, the minister, students and teachers participated in an awareness-raising walk taken out in the premises of GCWU here today. On this occasion, the minister stressed the need of maximum tree-plantation in the country to overcome the menace of environmental pollution.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Clean and Green Pakistan campaign is being launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday, Radio Pakistan reported. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will inaugurate the campaign in Peshawar.

