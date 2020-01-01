Clean, Green Pakistan Program opened at Hazro

Raza Naqvi

Attock

This govt under the dynamic leadership of Premier Imran Khan is committed to take the country to the heights of development and prosperity. This new year will be the year of delivery and people will see a positive and healthy change. Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this while addressing a gathering at Hazro after inaugurating Clean and Green Pakistan Program at Hazro.

DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar, AC Hazro Maleeha Eesar, Malik Ejaz of Saidan, Imran Khan and other notables were also present. Malik Amin Aslam said that planting trees is our religious obligation and emphasised upon the people to participate in this campaign to curb poluution and make Pakistan an environment friendly country. He said, under the program, trees will be planted over an area of ten thousand kanal on the bank of Ghazi Barotha Power Channel in addition to other parts of the Attock district.

He said, Clean and Green Pakistan is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and we have to make it successful as this program is of an utmost important nature for Pakistan and it is a good omen that mostly people are aware of its importance.