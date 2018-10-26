Clean, Green Pakistan campaign starts at Galiyat

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Clean and Green Pakistan campaign was kicked off here at Galiyat area of top tourists’ summer resort of Pakistan Friday in collaboration with the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) and Cantonment Board of Kalabagh camp.

Galiyat Development Authority Abbottabad organized National Cleanliness Campaign at Galiyat.with the slogan “ Clean Green and Caring Pakistan” Campaign inaugurated in Kalabagh Air Base by DG GDA, Base Commander Kalabagh, CEO Cantonment Board Abbottabad and local community. Students of various Local Schools of Galiyat also participated in Cleanliness drive

On the occasion, All the staff of Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) Abbottabad, Cantonment board Gallies Kala Bagh and officials & officers of Pakistan Air force base Kalabagh were present during campaign.

The participants stressed on the need of maintaining cleanliness even after the end of the campaign as no diseases could flourish in a clean environment of these serene valleys.

An awareness walk was also started from PAF Base Kalabagh which terminated at Nathiagali bazar while the participants were carrying banners and placards highlighting the importance of neat & clean healthy environment and National clean & green Pakistan initiative by the government .

The Director General GDA Raza ali Habib said that the campaign activities will be carried out in the light of the guidelines given by the provincial government.

He said, ‘Clean Green and Caring Pakistan Campaign’ is launched, with active involvement of the line departments and all segments of society, to undertake a comprehensive cleanliness drive across the GDA jurisdiction and to raise awareness among the masses.

He added while adressing to the participants of the activity : A change can be visible just within a day if parents sensitize their children and teachers their students to inculcate the habit of environment friendly disposal of waste and cooperate with civic agencies in keeping their areas and surroundings neat and clean.

Trophies and Shields was distributed among the stakeholders, departmental representatives, students and best performers in the Cleanliness Campaign at the concluding minutes of the ceremony.

Share on: WhatsApp