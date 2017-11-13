Clean, Green Chitral project launched

Chitral

The district government in collaboration with local Nazims launched Clean and Green Chitral project. Under this project, Chitral would be purged of plastic shopping bags and biodegradable shoppers would be available instead. The project was launched for the purpose to discourage black shopping bag by shopkeepers and using of polythine bags. Free of cost environment friendly shoppers were distributed among the people on the occasion. The chief of PTI, Imran Khan during his speech at a public meeting here had said the programme would be replicated in other parts of the country to protect environment.—APP