‘Clean and Green Campaign’ launched

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is committed to make the Capital City environment-friendly and one of the most beautiful cities of the world. The elected representatives of the all union councils of Islamabad have the abilities to play their role in “Clean and Green Islamabad” campaign.

The elected representatives of Islamabad would ensure availability of best sanitation facilities in their areas. Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views on the eve of inaugural ceremony of “Clean and Green Islamabad” campaign here at Sector G-6 on Wednesday. On this occasion, elected representatives of union councils of Sector G-6, Director General (Civic Management), MCI, Director General Environment, Director General Works, Director General Services and officers of concerned formations of MCI and CDA, children from different schools, representatives of different NGOs and a large number of residents from Sector G-6 were also present. Mayor said that being capital city, Islamabad is the face of Pakistan and the main purpose of “Clean and Green Islamabad” campaign is to keep it clean and enhance its green cover to make the city environment friendly. —APP

