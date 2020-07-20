Clean environment prevents dengue: DC

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir has said that in order to control dengue, the environment must be kept clean and dry as it is a community disease.

The Department of Health’s primary responsibility is to initiate larvae sightings at all such hotspots, including potential mosquito breeding grounds, cemeteries, water ponds, tire shops, park and lakes.

He directed the officials of Municipal Corporations, Tehsil Councils and Municipal / Town Committees not to allow accumulation of water in any public place and to ensure its immediate drainage and in areas where drainage of water is not possible, the Health Department Carry out larvae sighting activity with teams to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee, Sialkot, held at the DC Office Committee Room. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mian Rafique Ahsan, CEO District Health Authority Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry, DHO Dr Afzal Bhili, Dr Tehseen, Entomologist Sahrish Khalid, Dr Tauqeer Nawaz (WHO Representative), Dr Khalid Butt, DD Agriculture Apart from Abdul Sami Tahir, CEO Health Younis Warraich, local officials of relevant departments also attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir further said that the focus should be on cleaning the roofs.