Clean drinking water, sanitation policy implemented

The ministry of climate change implemented policy for clean drinking water and sanitation 2018-19, particularly, in rural areas with the help of provincial governments, said an official here on Monday.

According to the official data, the supply of drinkable water and sanitation services (WSS) requires special attention as presently a large number of households do not have access to enough potable or shallow water and there is lack of proper sanitation system.

The official said that poor sanitation led to sickness as well as negative impact of ecosystem.

Due to water scarcity in the country, waste water treatment was imperative for the continuous and affluent supply of water for agriculture in future.

Despite having the potential and capacity of our industry for designing and fabricating waste water/sewage treatment plants locally, only a meager portion of industrial waste water was being treated and reused, he added.—APP

