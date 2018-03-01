Clean drinking water, health, education our top priorities: Jhagra

Peshawar

Provision of clean drinking water and healthcare facilities, good education and development of sports infrastructure to the tribal people are our top most priorities, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra told a delegation of Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which called on him at Governor House on Wednesday. The delegation led by President Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jehanzeb Siddique also included Senior Sports Journalist Ijaz Ahmad Khan, Secretary General SWA KP Asim Sheeraz and Member Executive Committee Azmat Ullah.

Governor KP Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra lauded Sports Writers Association KP for rendering key services for the promotion of sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA besides portraying a soft image of this province to the rest of the world. Governor KP Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra underlined various steps being taken for the welfare of tribal youth and people including ensuring provision of clean drinking water, healthcare facilities, education to the youth and involvement the youth in healthy sports activities. He said now work has been expedited on various projects including construction of multi-purposes Sports Complex, in various agencies so that to involve the youth of FATA in sports.

He said there is no dearth of talent in FATA and with due facilities these youngsters would get a chance to come up at national and international levels instead of going towards wrong means or hands. Governor KP said that the federal government is taking keen interest in FATA reforms and aspirations of people would be upheld in this regard. The Governor said government was taking effective measures to address the problems of FATA people. “Pakistan Army, security forces and tribal people have jointly offered innumerable sacrifices in their struggle to restoring peace in FATA and we all are proud of them,” he added.

Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that directives have already been passed to concerned quarters to expedite work on various projects initiated only for the benefit of tribal people to bring the deprived areas into mainstream. The governor said that the federal government was making all-out efforts to strengthen the socio-economic base of FATA. He said that no stone would be left unturned to remove sense of deprivation of tribal people.

The delegation apprised the Governor about the role and objectives of the members of Sports Writers Association KP. Jehanzeb Saddique, the President of the Association informed the Governor that the association is affiliated with Pakistan Sports Writers Federation, Association of Sports Press Asia and World Sports Federation. Senior Sports Journalist Ijaz Ahmad Khan also informed the Governor about the role of FATA Olympic Association, which is an affiliated Unite of Pakistan Olympic Association, working affairs of FATA Sports Association, Directorate of Sports FATA and expressed the hope that the Governor would continue and extend his support to FATA Olympic Association, FATA Sports Association and Sports Writers Association KP and FATA so that a conducive atmosphere could be developed for the youth.

The delegation assured the Governor that any such step to be taken by the government for the youth of KP and FATA would be highlighted to the rest of the world. The delegation also lauded the Governor for initiating scorers of events all across FATA besides taking keen interest in development of sports facilities and sports infrastructure all across FATA. The delegation welcomed the steps being taken by the government for uplifting the standards of life of people of FATA. The Governor listened to their viewpoint and suggestions of the delegation and assured his full cooperation.—APP