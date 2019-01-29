Clean drinking water for major cities to be part of uplift agenda: Minister

Water scarcity important than other issues, need to conserve water: Sitara

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Monday said that providing clean drinking water to major urban cities will be made a part of development strategy to address the needs of the people in view of fast urban growth. He further stated that the government is committed to accord priority to major urban transport projects of Karachi to cater the public transport requirements of the cosmopolitan city,said in a statement issued by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform here.

The minister was chairing a meeting on review of foreign funded projects here at Islamabad on Monday. Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan and senior officials of the ministry were also present in the meeting. The minister said that Karachi is a major commercial hub of the country and a vital engine of growth.

The Minister called for according priority to major transport projects of the city including Karachi Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit, Red Transit, Green Line and Karachi Circular Railway. He further stated that the government is aware that major urban centres like Karachi and Quetta are facing issues of safe drinking water as well as sewerage treatment and disposal adding that measures will be taken to ensure improved drinking water availability.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change Senator Sitara Ayaz Monday said water scarcity issue was important than any other matter of the country and it was need of the hour to educate ourselves starting from children to conserve the scant natural resource. She was speaking at the inaugural session of five-day tailor made training workshop on ‘Gender, Water Management & Climate Adaptation’ co-organized by the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) at the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) and International Education for Water Education (IHE), Netherlands from Jan 28 to Feb 1 here.

Water shortage issue had posed blatant threats to our survival, which needs to be addressed amicably as serious and well-formed steps were required to mitigate the risk, she added. Sitara remarked that the participants of the training workshop would take the knowledge and important message learnt through the sessions to their homes, hence helping to develop sensibility of the grave issue.

‘After few big dams we have not planned or built any such other water saving reservoir. We need small dams to accumulate the rainfall and glaciers’ water that gets dumped into the sea due to no such facility. Such training sessions are necessary and should be held to develop adequate information and expertise over the matter,’ she said.

She said, ‘I believe overpopulation in our country has also affected climate change impacts, environmental degradation and water shortage issue whereas water politics is an important factor in our region. Pakistan faced this issue after its creation and is still facing the same at present which needs to be sorted out as not alone India or Pakistan is facing the crisis we all are equally affected.’

Most of the people in our country did not realize that they were at the verge of a massive catastrophe and they also lack awareness issue which should be augmented by all of the stakeholders, she added. Charge d’ Affaires of the Embassy of Netherlands Josephine Frantzen said that the training would be a week long session in collaboration with the IMSciences and its sole objective was to focus water shortage issues and their solutions to sustainable water management in the country for climate change resilient societies.

She added that Netherlands would like to support programmes related to water management and agriculture sector development. ‘Netherlands will develop data base helpful in water management in various parts of the world. We will also develop water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) during 2016-2030 for the facilitation of 80 million people including women and the marginalized across the globe,’ she said. ‘Pakistan is ranked among the most water scarce and vulnerable to climate change countries. The agriculture sector of the country consumes 80 percent of the limited natural resource whereas the rural women have to bear the brunt of heavy labour during the process to manage water for their survival which I hope will be helped out in policy making,’ she opined.

