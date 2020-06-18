Clean drinking water for Karak

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that two new projects of clean drinking water in district Karak will be included in the upcoming Annual Development Programme. Talking to MNA Shahid Khattak who called on him in Peshawar on Thursday, Mahmood Khan said provision of clean drinking water to district Karak is among the top priorities of the government. Chief Minister said one point three billion rupees for Karak, one billion rupees for Hangu and five hundred and fifty million rupees for Kohat have been allocated for various development projects in these areas. The amount will be spent under oil and gas royalty to solve problems of people of Kohat division in the first phase.