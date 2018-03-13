Clean cotton fetches handsome foreign exchange

Multan

Incharge Pakistan Cotton Standard Institute (PCSI), Mian Nasir Ali on Monday said that neat and clean cotton could help fetch handsome foreign exchange.

Addressing the participants of a concluding session of cotton selectors training workshop here , he said PCSI was playing important role to offer services to private sector for clean cotton.

He said PCSI contained 12 (HVI), high volume instrument (HVI) testing machines, which provides cotton growers, ginners, traders and spinning mills with accurate quality parameters for raw cotton.

He said PCSI was preparing a good number of experts to manage and promote cotton grading adding that Pakistan could not remain oblivious to the demand of quality-conscious international market and must make strides to promote production of clean cotton.

He said, “We must adopt cotton grading, free it from contamination to further improve quality and avoid trouble in exporting cotton, yarn and fabric in coming years”.

He said best quality products would fetch a premium price and that would be a significant contribution to improve the national economy through enhanced foreign exchange earnings.

The PCSI had imparted training to nearly 5,000 persons, he said adding that PCSI offer such trainings in Karachi, Sukkur and Multan on annual basis.—APP