Classroom physical environment

Physical environment is defined as the physical characteristics of classroom. Physical classroom environment includes different things like size of classroom, floor, walls, desks, lighting, school structure, school climate, computer etc. Many studies found that physical environment is essential for educational success. Studies in Capistrano, United School, District in Orange city, California, found that the students in well-designed classrooms performed 19 to 26% better than their peers in classrooms without these features. Temperature and ventilation also affect the classroom learning environment. In too cold and too hot classrooms students feel uncomfortable.

High temperature and humidity creates physiological and psychological problems and people work more slowly, apply huge efforts and causes or make more mistakes and errors. The physical structure of a classroom is a critical variable in affecting student morale and learning. Students’ involvement in the process of creating their environment can empower them, develop community and increase motivation.

A classroom that has a well-defined physical arrangement and appears organized will promote a positive learning environment. Classroom environment is extremely important for students and for teachers. Everything from the colour of the walls to the arrangement of the desks sends impressions to students and can affect the way a student learns.

Structuring the physical environment of a classroom means strategically placing desks, students, decorations, and playing music. Desks arranged in a circle give the impression of sharing, while coupled desks work well as workstations. The colour of the walls and the decorations on the walls also send impressions. Light colours open up spaces and warm colours are welcoming. The classroom lighting set up creates sense of aesthetics among students and teachers also. Noisy and disturbing environment produce students’ poor performance while on the other side, students’ friendly and safety school environment effectively produce better students’ performance.

JAVARIA BIBI

Islamabad

