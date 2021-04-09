Classical singer Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan passes away

Staff Reporter Lahore

Presidential Award-winning classical singer Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan passed away at the age of 81 in a Lahore hospital on Thursday night.

According to family sources, Khan was unwell for the past few days and suffered a heart attack, which resulted in his demise. His funeral prayers were offered in Shahdara Town on Friday morning.

Khan was born in a village in India’s Jalandhar district in 1940. While he did not belong to a renowned musical household, he became the harbinger of music in his family. He was the paternal uncle and mentor of Javed Bashir and Akbar Ali.