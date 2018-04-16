Classic film ‘Dillagi’ screened

Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club organized screening of this Nadeem and Shabnam starrer classic film from the year 1974 “Dillagi”. A large number of cinema enthusiasts from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi participated in the screening. “Dillagi” was a most beloved romantic film of it’s era starring the two popular leading actors. In addition to these lead actors, Nayyar Sultana , Lehri, Talish and Albela provide the support roles. The film was directed by Aslam with a soundtrack by Master Rafiq Ali.

Noorjahan, Mehdi Hassan, and Masood Rana bring up the vocals for songs such as “ Sayyan Anari, Meray Dil Ko Jalaye Ray”, “ Dillagi Mein Aisi Dil Ko Lagi Keh Dil Khoh Geya” and “ Ham Chalay Is Jahan Say, Dil Uth Geya Yahan Say.”—APP

