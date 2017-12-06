Classes at IUB Rahim Yar Khan campus start

Our Correspondent

Bahawalpur

Classes started in newly constructed state of the art academic block of Rahim Yar Khan Campus of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Tuesday. The project completed at a cost of Rs. 726 million is one of those three mega projects which were delayed since 2007 and Higher Education Commission was going to cancel these projects. Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor took this matter on priority and contacted federal government for the revival of these projects.

Federal Ministers Prof. Dr. AhsanIqbal and Engineer Mian Muhammad Balighur Rehman along with Chairman Higher Education Commission Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed played important role to revive Rahim Yar Khan Campus project. On special initiative of Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, Central Development Working Party in its meeting approved additional grant of Rs. 310 million for completion and extension with addition of 2 hostels for boys and girls of 250 capacity each, admin block, library and a student service center.

Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor recently visited the academic block and reviewed progress of under completion buildings. On this occasion he said that Rahim Yar Khan Campus will provide standardized higher education facility to students of Rahim Yar Khan on their door step.

The youth of neighboring districts of Balochistan and Sindh provinces can also avail this facility.