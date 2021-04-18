Classes from grades 1-8 will remain closed till Eid: Shafqat

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Sunday announced important decisions taken during a meeting of the health and education ministers of all provinces.

The minister took to Twitter to share the decisions taken during a meeting of the health and education ministers of all four provinces.

The minister said classes of grades 9-12 will begin in affected districts in a staggered manner so students can prepare for their upcoming board exams.

“A special meeting of Health and Education Ministers of all provinces and AJK/GB was held Sunday.

The following decisions were taken with complete consensus. 1) Classes 9 to 12 would commence in affected districts in a staggered manner to allow students to prepare for Board exams,” he tweeted.

As the minister had announced earlier, exams for classes 9-12 will take place according to the new dates announced by boards. He said this will not begin before the fourth week of May.

Mehmood said Cambridge had announced it will not give teacher assessment grades this year hence those not appearing for the exams this semester can do so in October and November.

However, the universities in effected districts would continue education through online mode while in districts with less than 8 percent positivity, they will continue to function .

It was decided with complete consensus among ministers that A, AS, O level and IGCSE exams will take place as per date sheet announced by Cambridge Assessment International Education’s, Shafqat added.

“There will be no delay or cancellation” he confirmed. Those students wishing to take exams in October or November can do so in the same fee already paid, he mentioned.