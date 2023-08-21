LAHORE – Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore and other boards in Punjab will declare the results of annual exams for class 9 tomorrow August 22.
The much-awaited result for class 9 will be available on the official sites of all boards.
How to Check 9th class Result online?
Students can check their results on official sites, and enter their roll number in search box. All BISEs, including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal and Sargodha, will publish the results on their respective websites.
9th Class Result 2023 – Check via SMS
If you do not have internet connectivity, you can still check the result online through a message. To get your result, send your roll number to the dedicated Board number.
Here’s the list of all boards to get results via SMS
Make sure to send your Roll Number on your Board Number. Otherwise, you will not receive a text back from the Board with your Result.
|Board names
|SMS Number
|Lahore
|80029
|Multan
|800293
|DG Khan
|800295
|Faisalabad
|800240
|Bahawalpur
|800298
|Sahiwal
|800292
|Gujranwala
|800299
|Rawalpindi
|800296
|Sargodha
|800290
Bise Lahore Board 9th Class Result 2023
Please visit https://www.biselahore.com/ to get your Class 9 Results 2023
Bise Faisalabad Board 9th Class Result 2023
Please visit http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/ to get your Class 9 Results 2023
Bise Sargodha Board 9th Class Result 2023
Please visit https://bisesargodha.edu.pk/content/index.aspx to get your Class 9 Results 2023
Bise Bahawalpur Board 9th Class Result 2023
Please visit https://bisebwp.edu.pk/ to get your Class 9 Results 2023
Bise Gujranwala Board 9th Class Result 2023
Please visit https://bisebwp.edu.pk/ to get your Class 9 Results 2023
Bise Sahiwal Board 9th Class Result 2023
Please visit https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/ to get your Class 9 Results 2023
Bise Rawalpindi Board 9th Class Result 2023
Please visit https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/ to get your Class 9 Results 2023
Bise DG Khan Board 9th Class Result 2023
Please visit https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/ to get your Class 9 Results 2023
Bise Multan Board 9th Class Result 2023
Please visit https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/ to get your Class 9 Results 2023
Last month, the annual examination of class 10th was announced on July 31.
BISE Lahore matric Result 2023 (Check Class 10 results here)