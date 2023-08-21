LAHORE – Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore and other boards in Punjab will declare the results of annual exams for class 9 tomorrow August 22.

The much-awaited result for class 9 will be available on the official sites of all boards.

How to Check 9th class Result online?

Students can check their results on official sites, and enter their roll number in search box. All BISEs, including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal and Sargodha, will publish the results on their respective websites.

9th Class Result 2023 – Check via SMS

If you do not have internet connectivity, you can still check the result online through a message. To get your result, send your roll number to the dedicated Board number.

Here’s the list of all boards to get results via SMS

Make sure to send your Roll Number on your Board Number. Otherwise, you will not receive a text back from the Board with your Result.

Board names SMS Number Lahore 80029 Multan 800293 DG Khan 800295 Faisalabad 800240 Bahawalpur 800298 Sahiwal 800292 Gujranwala 800299 Rawalpindi 800296 Sargodha 800290

Bise Lahore Board 9th Class Result 2023

Please visit https://www.biselahore.com/ to get your Class 9 Results 2023

Bise Faisalabad Board 9th Class Result 2023

Please visit http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/ to get your Class 9 Results 2023

Bise Sargodha Board 9th Class Result 2023

Please visit https://bisesargodha.edu.pk/content/index.aspx to get your Class 9 Results 2023

Bise Bahawalpur Board 9th Class Result 2023

Please visit https://bisebwp.edu.pk/ to get your Class 9 Results 2023

Bise Gujranwala Board 9th Class Result 2023

Please visit https://bisebwp.edu.pk/ to get your Class 9 Results 2023

Bise Sahiwal Board 9th Class Result 2023

Please visit https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/ to get your Class 9 Results 2023

Bise Rawalpindi Board 9th Class Result 2023

Please visit https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/ to get your Class 9 Results 2023

Bise DG Khan Board 9th Class Result 2023

Please visit https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/ to get your Class 9 Results 2023

Bise Multan Board 9th Class Result 2023

Please visit https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/ to get your Class 9 Results 2023

Last month, the annual examination of class 10th was announced on July 31.