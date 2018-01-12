Clashes, shutdown follow Shopian protests

Shopian

Clashes erupted here on Wednesday between government forces and protesters demonstrating against the Tuesday killing of civilian Khalid Ahmad Dar at Khudwani in Kokernag area of district Anantnag during protests that took place when a gunfight between militants and government forces was underway.

Protesters hit the streets on Wednesday in different parts of Shopian town between government forces and civilians protesting the killing of the civilian youth.

Eyewitness said that protesting youth hurled stones at deployed government forces who retaliated with tear-smoke shells, resulting in a shutdown in the town. Clashes were reported from the town’s Goal Chowk, Four-Way, Old Bus Stand and Memender areas. Residents told Kashmir Reader that most of the town’s market remained closed after the clashes.

Local sources said the protesting youth were chanting pro-militant, anti-India and pro-freedom slogans while protesting Dar’s killing at the hands of government forces.

An official from the Shopian Police said that there were minor clashes in the town which were contained peacefully by the security forces.

Meanwhile, government forces conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) Wednesday afternoon in the Malik-Mohala locality of Wathoo village.

Local residents told Kashmir Reader that a joint team of forces cordoned the village and searched several houses. They said that the operation was later called off when no contact with militants was established.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Shopian, S A Dinkar confirmed to Kashmir Reader that a CASO was peacefully conducted in Wathoo village.—KR