Clashes in Shopian after Malik’s detention

Srinagar

Clashes erupted in Shopian town of in southern Kashmir on Friday after police detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik who had reached there early in the day.

‘Witnesses said that Malik was taken into custody after he came out of Jamia Masjid and tried to lead a protest against the killing of five civilians during past week. He was lodged in police station Shopian. Soon after Malik was detained by the police, scores of youth pelted forces with stones, said the witness.

The forces responded by firing tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Clashes were going on when this report was being filed. Earlier, Malik had gone into hiding to evade arrest ahead of the proposed march to Shopian.

“Early morning, after two day long and tedious journey and hiding, Malik reached Jamia Masjid Shopian,” said a party spokesman.

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had called for Shopian Chalo today to protest against the recent civilian killings in Shopian.—GK