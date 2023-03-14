Clashes reported at Zaman Park as Police attempts to apprehend Imran Khan

(Lahore): Clashes between Police and political workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf present at Zaman Park were reported as law enforcement agencies moved a step closer to arresting Imran Khan.

The charge was led by DIG Operations of Islamabad Capital Police Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari who has been tasked with apprehending Imran to stand trial in the Toshakana case.

Hundreds of protestors blocked their path outside the residence of the former premier of Pakistan but the police contingent was able to disperse the gathering using the non-lethal method of water cannon spray and tear-gas shelling. The protesters replied by pelting the police force with stones.

The law enforcement agencies managed to clear the area and have reportedly reached the gate of Mr Khan’s residence.

Last week, IHC suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant for Khan issued by the local court due to the PTI head’s serial absence and directed him to appear before the lower court on March 13 which he failed to do, leading to the situation at present.

Meanwhile, PTI’s Farrukh Habib appeared confident that warrants for Imran Khan’s arrest will be suspended on the account of a threat to his life. He mentioned that previous arrest warrants in the judge-threatening case have been suspended and expressed hope