Clashes, killings and injuries mark Eid in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Srinagar, two young boys were killed and dozens injured during clashes between protesters and the Indian troops on Saturday even as men, women and children dressed in their best thronged mosques and Eidgah across the Valley for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

One 18-year-old Sheeraz Ahmed was hurt during the clashes at Brakpora in Islamabad district and later succumbed to injuries and another 15-year-old Waqas Ahmad Rather was killed in indiscriminate firing by the troops at Nowpora in Pulwama district. Dozens were injured in the firing of pellets, bullets and teargas shells triggering further clashes in Islamabad town. Two youth hit by pellets in their eyes were referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment. At least twelve youth were injured in the forces’ action. All the injured were shifted to District Hospital Islamabad for treatment.

At least seven youth were injured during clashes in south Kashmir’s Shopian town on Saturday morning. Scores of youth took to the streets in the town after Eid prayers. The personnel of Central Reserve Police Force deployed there fired pellets and teargas into the protesters, causing injuries to seven youth. The injured were shifted to a local hospital for treatment. Clashes between protestors and troops were reported from Sopore and Kupwara areas in north Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Muslims from all walks of life started making beeline to the Eidgah or mosques for offering the Eid prayers as a thanksgiving for the month-long fasting of Ramadan. The biggest gathering was witnessed at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar where thousands of faithful offered the Eid prayers. They second largest gathering was held at Eidgah in the old city. Big gatherings of Eid prayers were also reported from Sonawar and Soura Shrines in the heart of the city. Similar gatherings were held at all districts headquarters and major towns of the valley.

On the other hand, two persons were shot and injured by unknown gunmen at Trenz village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday evening. Sheeraz Ahmad Malik son of Nazir of Malik and Aijaz Ahmad Mir son of Bashir Ahmad Mir were shot by unknown gunmen at Rampora area of the village.—KMS