Clashes erupt in Pulwama

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, clashes broke out between the Indian troops and youth in South Kashmir’s Pulwama on Monday soon after the reports that a local youth is among those killed by the troops in Tangdar area of Kupwara district, a few days ago.

Following the clashes, all shopkeepers closed their shutters and business establishments. Two families have claimed that two of the martyred youth Sheeraz Ahmad Sheikh and Mudassir Ahmad belonged to Lajoora and Parigam areas of Pulwama and Kulgam districts, respectively.

The families have urged the police to exhume the bodies so that they are given a proper burial.—KMS