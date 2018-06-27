Clashes erupt between Indian troops, protesters

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, clashes erupted between Indian troops and protesters in Hajin area of Bandipora district, today. Scores of youth took to the streets against vandalizing of shops by a patrolling party of the Indian Army at main Hajin market in the district. The youth pelted the patrolling party of Indian army’s 13 Rashtriya Rifles with stones. Locals said that the troops vandalized the shops and misbehaved with shopkeepers. Meanwhile, Indian forces arrested six youth in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district during night raids. Several houses were raided during night hours in Kakapora and Samboora areas of Pulwama district and six youth were arrested. SSP Pulwama Muhammad Aslam Chaudhary told media that three youth were arrested by the forces in Kakapora area.—KMS