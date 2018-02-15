Clashes erupt after Anantnag siege

Srinagar

Clashes erupted after government forces launched a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in Soaf-Shali village of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Reports and witnesses said that youth took to streets and staged protests after forces launched a CASO in the village. They said that youth pelted the forces with stones while the latter responded by firing teargas.

An official said that CASO was launched in the village after inputs about the presence of militants. He said that drone cameras were being used to search the area. More details are awaited.—GK.