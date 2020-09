Paris

Around 1,000 people gathered in two “Yellow Yest” protests in the French capital Paris Saturday in lower-than-hoped-for numbers for the movement’s hoped-for September comeback, later clashing with police who fired tear gas.

An AFP journalist saw at least one car and rubbish bins set on fire and street furniture toppled by demonstrators near Place Wagram in northwest Paris, while police lobbed tear gas grenades after the march left its planned route.