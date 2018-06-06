Clashes amid shutdown continue in Pulwama

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that crushing youth to death under military vehicles has become a new tool of war employed by India in the territory.

Muhammad Yasin Malik said this while talking to the bereaved family of a recent such victim, Qaisar Ahmad Butt, at Delgat in Srinagar. He emphasized that pro-India politicians, political parties and the ruling dispensation were directly responsible for these gruesome killings, as they had provided the terrorists in uniform with legal cover and immunity. Hurriyat leaders including Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash and a delegation of Democratic Political Movement also visited the victim family.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement lambasted the Indian media for its shallowness and frustration and for unleashing propaganda against Hurriyat leadership. Mukhtar Ahmed Waza while addressing a public gathering at Ashmuqam in Islamabad district urged India to withdraw its forces, repeal black laws and release all illegally detained Kashmiris.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in a statement in Srinagar said that the puppet administration was prolonging the illegal detention of senior APHC leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt. The statement said that the detention order against Masarrat Aalam Butt under the 36th draconian law Public Safety Act had expired on May 15 but the authorities were implicating him in fictitious cases to prolong his detention.

Clashes between protesters and Indian troops broke out as shutdown entered the third day, today, in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district in demand of a body of a local youth, recently martyred by the troops in Tangdhar area of Kupwara district. Many people were injured after the troops fired pellets and teargas shells on the protesters in Washbugh, Dangerpora and Murran areas of the town.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed solidarity with the Sikh community on the anniversary of the notorious “Operation Blue Star”. He said the wounds inflicted on this minority by Indian military might 34 years ago were not only fresh, but continue to agonize Sikh brethren. Syed Ali Gilani said that so-called world’s largest democracy had never tolerated the existence of minorities.

He said that operation Blue Star was a brutal and brazen massacre where hundreds of Sikhs were butchered mercilessly in just few days. He said that minorities were never safe in India.—KMS