ISLAMABAD :Minister forInterior Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that issue of clash between two groups inPunjab University will be solved amicably. Respondingto a point of order raised by the Senators in the Senate, he said “ The chief ministerof Punjab had assured that the issue will be resolved amicably today”. He said thatstudents from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are studying there on scholarship

Orignally published by ّٖٖAPP