Clash between institutions is dangerous

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

DEPOSED Prime Minister and PML-N chief is furious over the Supreme Court’s detailed verdict on his rejected review petitions. He had been critical of the judiciary and military accusing them of a conspiracy. After the verdict of five-member bench of the Supreme Court, he had already lost his cool and during his speeches in his GT road rally when he was leaving Islamabad for Lahore, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had said that none of the prime ministers could complete his term due to establishment and judiciary’s alliance. He tried to convince the people that he had been wronged, and continued with the litany as to why he had been disqualified. PML-N leaders have been lambasting judiciary and establishment day in and day out, knowing full well that they will not respond to every piece of criticism or vitriolic.

The court had listened to his rhetoric that he was disqualified only for iqama and not on corruption charges. Hence, the court in its detailed judgment knocked the bottom out of his pretence and declared that the former PM tried to fool the people, Parliament and the court in the Panama Papers case. “He (Sharif) tried to fool the people inside and outside Parliament. He even tried to fool the court without realising that ‘you can fool all the people for some of the time, some of the people all the time but you cannot fool all the people all the time’. Refuge in evasive, equivocal and non-committal replies does not always help,” said the 23-page judgment. Meanwhile, PML-N issued a statement rejecting the top court’s related remarks made in the judgment. The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rejected the detailed verdict of the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers review case, said a statement issued after a high-level party huddle in Islamabad on Wednesday. The communiqué said: “The verdict is an “awful example of prejudice, bigotry, anger and provocation; the language used in the detailed verdict was also not up to the judicial standards.” It further stated that reason behind the damages to the state was questionable judgments issued under ‘doctrine of necessity’ that allowed ‘bandits’ to rule the country. No one in the Party has the courage to tell him that he should come out of confrontational mode and be cautious while commenting on the superior courts. However, according to reports senior party leaders believed that Sharif was annoying the judiciary at a time when crucial cases are pending against him in the courts.

PML-N had managed to get the person-specific amendment passed in the National Assembly and the Senate to become the party chief, which has been challenged in the Supreme Court by Imran Khan. The detailed judgment dismissing the review petitions filed by Nawaz Sharif and his family has also called into question the former prime minister’s character and competence. Nawaz Sharif said that he knew that anger and fury of the judges will reject his review petitions. Of course, he knew the outcome of his accusations and rhetoric; and in fact he had asked for it. There is a perception that the problems were of his creation, as he had refused to form a commission under special legislation suggested by the opposition, and also failed to agree over the terms of reference. Immediately after the release of Panama Papers, Nawaz Sharif offered himself for accountability and promised to provide all evidence about sources of his assets.

His sons and his daughter had issued statements that contradicted each other that caused more confusion and mistrust. According to prosecutions, he neither gave satisfactory answers to the Supreme Court nor to the JIT, nor utilized the opportunity provided to him in the accountability court. He does not have many choices, and reportedly he is considering clipping the powers of judiciary through another piece of legislation. Meanwhile, Imran Khan has demanded early elections, to which PPP and other parties do not agree, but with increase in confrontation they may also start demanding early elections. A few months before March 2012 Senate elections, some politicians and analysts in print and electronic media had been forecasting that the military would create conditions to overthrow the elected government of the PPP and get the Senate elections postponed. However Senate elections were held on time, the political pundits and analysts stood exposed.

It is worth mentioning that PML-N leaders had then threatened of mass resignations from the assemblies to force early general election, taking the position that Senate elections should be held after the general election so that the then PPP government might not gain majority in the Senate. But it was all rhetoric; there were neither resignation from the assemblies nor were there any street demonstrations to stall the Senate elections. The politicians on the political divide with their senseless brinkmanship continue pushing the country on to a dangerous precipice, which is very dreadful and potentially disastrous. And remember that after the precipice there is an abyss.

In the media, some analysts are reminding Nawaz Sharif about his debut in politics with the support of a general, and also his siding with General Zia-ul-Haq who had ditched Prime Minister Muhammad Khan Junejo of PML-J due to differences. They also reiterate that whether it was former President Ghulam Ishaq Khan or establishment, Nawaz Sharif had played an active role in removal of the elected Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto twice. And of course, in the process he was also sent packing home twice.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.

Email:[email protected]

Related