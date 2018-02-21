Clarification: NSS schemes

There have been news items and queries from the press on the slow growth rate in the National Savings investments during the first half of CFY 2017-18. National Savings found it appropriate to issue this press release to put things in the right perspective.

This has been clarified that there have been no across-the-board withdrawals in National Savings Schemes (“NSS”) as mentioned in some section of the press. The main exit in investments have been witnessed in 3 year tenor schemes where the profit rates are linked to the primary auctions of Pakistan Investment Bonds (“PIB”) of relevant tenor, like all other NSSs.

In the last six months consecutive bids of PIBs auctions have been rejected whereas no bid were received for six and twelve months Treasury Bills after September 17, hence the profit rates of NSS remained unchanged for the last one year (last revised in February 2017). While, on the other hand, the profit rates in the market, including the secondary market rates for PIBs, have been increasing.

Thus, created a temporary rate anomaly in the market and exodus of institutional investors funds from National Savings in medium term deposits, and slow growth in investments otherwise. The main welfare scheme – Bahbood Savings Certificates (“BSCs”) – which constitutes 23% of the total portfolio of National Savings and offers up to 200 bps preferential rate than the product of National Savings of similar tenor, have been registering increasing investment trend, despite the fact that this schemes is facing stiff competition from the micro-finance banks.

Moving further into the digital era, National Savings has launched a non-financial version of mobile application called “Qoumi Bachat Digital” which has enabled customers to view their profits, investments in the certificates and accounts, get notifications on the transactions, view transaction history and also save prize bond numbers to be searched in the Prize Bond draws. National Savings is launching a financial version of the mobile application along with Card Management System and Mobile Wallets for their esteemed investors within the next six months.

Through new products and modern initiatives, discussed above, National Savings aim to compete in the market on the superior customer service delivery and the offering products with sticky investments instead of competing on profit rates alone.

