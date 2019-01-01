Clandestine Trump’s policy

The road towards Trump’s regime has been a bumpy one throughout his tenure. The fairytale of fixating US headache is turning out to be hokum. To put salt on the wounds, mid-term elections held in the US cleared out the whole screenplay. Trump is now on the sizzling plate just after watching the half-show. Trump doesn’t want to be another Jimmy Carter. Washington Administration doesn’t want to be a “has-been” in American history. So, to avoid the disaster, Washington came up to a solution.

Chaos theory suggests that slightest change initially would result in a different manner afterwards. Washington Administration decided to pull out troops from Syria and Afghanistan, adrift from realist to liberalist perspective. In reality, Donald Trump wants to portray his Presidency as the domino effect of Kennedy’s. Washington Administration would try to present itself as a true promoter of peace and cooperation.

The liberalist strategy would be a huge win for Trump. The US Administration’s artistic painting would be a huge sell-out, in the currency of ‘VOTES’. Trump’s policy towards regaining his throne does not stop here. The Administration would adopt the same doctrine internationally. The ‘improved’ Donald Trump would get around of applauds by the global actors, with such award winning performance. But, the day-dreaming stops here. Because, all of Trump’s stunts follow ‘it’s not for the people, it’s for him’ catchphrase. Just to win the ultimate ‘PRIZE’.

MUHAMMAD HAMZA ATHAR

Via emial

Share on: WhatsApp