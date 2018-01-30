Claims of Shahid Masood regarding suspect Imran are false: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE : Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Monday that Shahid Masood is nothing but a stooge, confirming that Imran Ali – the alleged killer of Zainab – has no relation with the international groups.

Talking to a press conference, Sana asked that Masood should be inquired about his sources, requesting the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to lead the case into conclusion. “Doctor Shahid Masood misled the nation,” he said while asking who is controlling him.

He opined that the anchorperson tried to give new direction to the Kasur rape case. He reasoned that the nation is well-aware of who is trying to misleading them. Sana said the final decision will come out in the JIT report of Zainab murder case.

The Supreme Court SC had formed a new joint investigation team (JIT) regarding Zainab’s rape and murder case after Dr. Shahid Masood’s allegations and remarked that anchorpersons should stop interrogating the case.

Moreover, the court banned Zainab’s father and lawyer to conduct media talks. The CJP told Zainab’s father to contact the court in case of any complain instead of holding press conferences. Dr. Shahid Masood was directed to appear before the new JIT. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that he will put the anchorperson’s name on Exit Control List (ECL).

Clarifying the statements of Nawaz Sharif, he said the ex-PM is not criticising the judiciary, but the verdict against him. “The verdict of court has become part of the history and there is right to criticise the decision,” he argued.

On Senate elections, he said the government has crafted its strategy.

Orignally published by NNI