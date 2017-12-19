IS claims responsibility of church suicide bombing: FIR registered against terrorists

Quetta

Islamic State group has claimed responsibility of a suicide bomb attack on a church in Quetta on Sunday which claimed nine lives and wounded at least 57 other. Two women were among the dead at a Methodist church in Quetta the provincial capital of Balochistan province, said provincial Home Secretary Akbar Harifal. Several of the wounded were in serious condition, police added. IS, in a brief statement on its Amaq news agency, claimed responsibility.

Meanwhile a CCTV footage of Sunday’s terrorist attack on Bethel Memorial Church in Quetta shows how the suicide bombers stormed into the church’s premises and how security personnel foiled their nefarious plot due to timely action. In the footage, two suicide bombers can be seen trying to jump over the walls of the church premises. One of the terrorists jumped inside first, and opened the gate for the other bomber. However, a security guard sprung into action and shot one of the bombers, rendering him incapable of proceeding with his plot. According to officials, the two suicide bombers were between the ages of 16 and 20. The suicide jacket which was defused contained 15 kilogrammes of explosive material. Meanwhile, authorities have registered a case against ‘unknown terrorists’. DNA samples of the two terrorists have been obtained in a bid to identify them.—INP