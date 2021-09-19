Claims regarding Pak role in Panjshir fight are false: NY Times

The claims regarding the involvement of Pakistan in Afghanistan’s Panjshir fight are false.

According to an article published by The New York Times, a widely shared video claiming Pakistani drones were operating over the valley turned out to be graphics from a video game.

Another video showed wads of cash and pieces of gold found by the Taliban at a house supposedly belonging to Amrullah Saleh, the former Afghan vice president.

The article read that traveling through the provincial capital, Bazarak, it became clear that combat had largely ceased, at least for now, and what resistance remained seemed confined to mountainous areas practically inaccessible by foot or by vehicle. —INP