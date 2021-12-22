Claim that Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Panjshir is untrue

Officials and local sources in central Panjshir province have rejected the claim that Taliban forces suffered heavy casualties in the province.

Roshd News on Monday reported, citing former Deputy Governor of Panjshir Kabir Waseq, that the Taliban suffered heavy casualties in an ambush by Resistance Movement Forces.

“As a result of this ambush, the Taliban suffered heavy casualties.” This claim was circulated in social media as well.

Eng. Azzam, deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, told Afghan media the claim of security personnel casualties was baseless and untrue.

“No incident has happened in Panjshir, fighting could not be done by false claims, there is complete security in Panjshir.”

Abdul Hameed Khurasani, deputy police chief of Panjshir province, said one security personnel was injured in a gun shot from an unknown location in the Anaba district’s Faraj locality.

Police Chief Mawlavi Dad Mohammad said a security personnel was injured in a gun shot on Monday.

But a resident of the locality, wishing not to be named, said one security personnel was killed in Anaba district on Monday in a gun attack.

Outcome: Reliable sources have rejected the claim that security personnel suffer heavy casualties in Panjsher attack

Verdict: Claim that security personnel suffered heavy casualties in Panjsher attack is incorrect.