Claim list for morning program at FUUAST displayed

The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) on Friday announced that claimed lists of admission to the Bachelor and Masters (Morning and Evening programs) has been issued. The second claim list of admission to morning program and first claim list of admission to evening program have been issued, said FUUAST Admission Director Dr. Muhammad Arshad Tanvir in a statement.

All candidates are advised to get the voucher from institution and submitted it along with admission and semester fees from February 6 to 9. Those candidates whose names are enlisted in the first admission list of Bachelor and Masters (evening program), now they can submit the admission fees by February 9.

All the students are advised to submit admission fees and admission form on Form-D by February 9.— APP

