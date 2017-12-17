CKD & dialysis

CKD disease is associated whit the renal failure. 50% patients are suffering from this disease. Diabetes and high blood pressure is the main cause of the renal failure; kidney stops functioning.

It can be diagnosed by the doctors after going through the blood, creatinine and blood urea reports. I started to get worried when my visit to kidney centre waned me about the changes in the kidney functioning. The doctor immediately changed the drugs and added Keto Alpha.

He also advised to drink less water and soft drinks such as tea/coffee. I had already changed my eating habits. Beef and mutton were out of the diet chart; only a few chicken pieces over the week. In the beginning of December, I was brought to Doctors Hospital for breathing difficulties.

It was one O’clock when we reached there. I was put on the medicines and oxygen after putting the Branula on my hand. The kidneys perform a vital function of producing red cells (Hemoglobin). It also can have an effect on heart. Straight from Doctors Hospital I went to Dialysis Centre. Twice a week dialysis was done. The machine cleans the toxins in the blood after recycling the blood supply. It drains out the energy from the body. I hope the modern technology and medicines can change the life style.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

