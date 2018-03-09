CKD affects around 19.5m women worldwide

Hyderabad

World kidney day is a global health campaign celebrated annually all over the world on March 8 by focusing health of the major body organ and kidneys to reduce the occurrence of diseases like health problems. The International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and International Federation of Kidney Foundation (IFKF) have earmarked the second Thursday of March every year for World Kidney Day. World Kidney Day 2018 theme for this year is “Kidneys & Women’s Health- Include, Value, Empower”.

Talking to APP here on eve of World Kidney day Dr. Pooran Kumar Kohistani of Nephrology department of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro expressed that this year, World Kidney Day and the International Women’s Day 2018 fall on the same day, offering us the opportunity to highlight the importance of women’s health and particularly their kidney’s health. He said that chronic kidney disease (CKD), affects approximately 195 million women worldwide and it is currently the 8th leading cause of death in women, with close to 600,000 deaths each year, added.

He said that social services such as health and education are neglected in developing countries. A major portion of financial resources, he said were utilized in areas of conflicts and debt financing resulting in an aid prone economy. Dr. Kumar informed that chronic kidney disease, a common medical problem was estimated to affect significant number of population of Pakistan.—APP