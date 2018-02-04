CJ’s remarks!

It is quite surprising and startling that the Chief Justice of Pakistan trashed the entire KP Police force. These remarks are demoralizing and cast aspersions on the system. This shows the frustration of the Apex Court with the law enforcing agency(ies). I agree that there are black sheep in the force. Mostly the officials are corrupt, incompetent and inefficient but there are some who are thorough professionals and work diligently.

Police force employs obsolete methods of investigations. They provide cover to the influential and powerful people. Some of the crimes are engineered by them. The extra-judicial killings and fake police encounters are some of the examples of their methodology. This is not the way to conduct police business. In every walk of life we can find such glaring examples of incompetence and misuse of powers. The Police system needs to be revamped not reformed. The structural flaws can be only removed at the initial stage of recruitment and training. There is a dire need to form a high-powered Police Commission with experts to do this Job.

I hope the Police officials will take the criticism for their own good. Chief Minister Khattak should look into this matter and streamline the Provincial Administration and bring positive changes wherever needed. Rao Anwaar, SSP Malir’s case should be made a test case.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

