CJP’s valid concerns

CHIEF Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken the Punjab Government to task for contamination in drinking water, which has caused spread of many serious diseases in the Province. Meanwhile Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif has vowed that ‘clean drinking water for every household’ would be one of the election slogans of PML (N) during next general election. Addressing a ceremony on Thursday to mark completion of the project for replacement of 105 old tubewells in Lahore through a 2.3b rupee grant by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The CM also explained the steps being undertaken by his government to ensure provision of clean drinking water in the Province.

While the Chief Justice rightly admonished the provincial bureaucratic machinery for its inaction in the face of increasing level of arsenic in drinking water, one might not agree with him when he questions as to what the province has done in the fields of education and health. This amounts to negating the good work done by the provincial government over the years in improving educational and health sectors as achievements in these fields are being acknowledged by all. As for the quality of drinking water, the Chief Minister pointed out that two projects worth Rs 27b have been initiated in Faisalabad, where the level of contamination of water is high because of industrial activity, and similar projects are being launched in other priority attention areas. We hope that this slogan is transformed into reality on the ground, as health and education are the real ‘Mega Projects’ that must be vigorously pursued and upgraded for the actual good of present and future generations. While welcoming the announcement that provision of clean drinking water would be one of the top priorities of PML (N) government in future, we would urge the Chief Minister to invite proposals from all parts of the province for water schemes and ensure allocation of maximum funds in the next year’s budget for the purpose. This is because both the government and citizens are spending too much on treatment of water borne diseases and therefore, more investment is needed on prevention side.

